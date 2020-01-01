The quick and easy way to upload your MP3 to YouTube
What does TunesToTube do?
Despite being a video site, YouTube has also become the most popular place for people to listen to music - TunesToTube lets you upload an MP3 to YouTube.
All you need to do is upload an MP3 and an image to the TunesToTube server - it will combine them and create an HD video. Once the video is created, the YouTube API is used to upload it to your YouTube channel - this normally takes around 20 seconds!
Why use it?
There are 3 main processes in making a static-image video with audio in the background: Overlaying the image on to the MP3, rendering the video which can be time consuming, and uploading to YouTube.
Individually these processes can take a lot of time, even with software like Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Sony Vegas etc. - it is much quicker and easier when everything is automated online!
Who is the site for?
This site should be ideal for producers or musicians looking to promote their new music, or maybe recording studios who need to upload MP3 samples of their artists' new material to YouTube.
The MP3 you upload does not get re-encoded by this site, and additional steps are taken so the audio quality is as good as it can be on YouTube.
Am I safe?
Yes!
TunesToTube never has access to your password, you just allow the site to upload the video to your YouTube account via Google's OAuth API.
In addition to the free YouTube upload service, you can also choose to upgrade your account to access these extra features:
- Remove the watermark - the "Uploaded in HD @ TunesToTube.com" watermark is removed by default
- Increased Daily Upload Quota
- Larger Google Drive™ file transfers - transfer up to 250MB files from Drive
- No Ads - A completely clean, ad-free experience
- No more reCAPTCHA - the CAPTCHA is removed, making uploads easier and faster
- Silence Padding - Add between 1 and 180 seconds of silence to the end of videos - useful if YouTube is cutting them short.
- Save description and tags - so you don't have to copy them in every time
- Save default button states - Live / Private, tick-boxes, etc. on the upload form
- Use ID3 Tags - Extract ID3 information from MP3s and dynamically insert into Title, Description and Tags
- Save a background image - so you don't have to re-upload for your next video
- Upload files via a URL (up to 250MB) - a quicker and easier method if you have a large MP3 hosted on your Website, DropBox®, Google Drive™ etc.
- Simultaneous Channel Uploads - upload a video to 2 YouTube channels at the same time (**both accounts need to have upgraded).
- Scheduled Uploads - specify a date and time up to 14 days in the future for your upload.
- Batch Upload Mode - process 50 MP3s (and 1 background Image) all at once.
- SoundCloud® uploads - send your MP3 and image to SoundCloud at the same time as the YouTube upload.
- SoundCloud® direct downloads - see all of your recently uploaded SoundCloud MP3s on the upload page and transfer them quickly to the upload queue.
- Custom Watermarks - Use your own watermark on videos - it will show in the bottom left corner of the video and overlayed on the background. Transparent PNG files can be used.
- Embed Template - Save a custom code template for embedding in to blogs, websites etc
- Twitter integration - Tweet about your latest upload and include a 30 second video clip